Guinea Discussing With Russia Possibility Of Modernizing Military Equipment - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Guinea Discussing With Russia Possibility of Modernizing Military Equipment - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Guinean authorities are discussing with Moscow the possibility of modernizing Guinea's old military equipment of Soviet and Russian production, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Russia Nyankoy Aba told Sputnik.

The ambassador pointed out that most of the military equipment in Guinea is Soviet or Russian-made, but many of the vehicles are outdated.

"We are studying how Russia could help us with their operation," Nyankoy Aba said, adding that this includes discussions on ways to possibly restore the MiG aircraft that remain in Guinea, with the help of Russian specialists.

More Stories From World