UrduPoint.com

Guinea Junta Agrees Return To Civilian Rule In 2 Years: ECOWAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 years: ECOWAS

Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilians rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilians rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday.

"In a dynamic compromise, experts from ECOWAS and Guinea have jointly developed a consolidated chronogram (timetable) for a transition spread over 24 months," ECOWAS said in a document published on social networks by the junta.

The document does not specify when this 24-month period begins.

The poor but mineral-rich West African state has been under military government since a September 2021 coup that ousted president Alpha Conde after more than 10 years in power.

Military leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has since appointed himself president and had undertaken to restore civilian rule within three years.

West African leaders suspended Guinea from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and imposed sanctions last month on a number of individuals.

It had given the ruling junta one month to present a "reasonable and acceptable" timetable for the return of civilian rule, an ultimatum that was set to expire this weekend.

Related Topics

Poor Guinea September From Government

Recent Stories

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

2 minutes ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

2 minutes ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

5 minutes ago
 France's Top Diplomat Says EU to Weigh Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU to Weigh Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.