UrduPoint.com

Guinea Junta Returns Ex-leader's Residence To Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Guinea junta returns ex-leader's residence to family

Guinea's ruling military junta has returned the residence of the west African country's first post-independence leader to his family more than three decades after the army first seized it.

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Guinea's ruling military junta has returned the residence of the west African country's first post-independence leader to his family more than three decades after the army first seized it.

A previous military junta took power and seized the property in the capital Conakry just days after long-serving former president Ahmed Sekou Toure's death in 1984.

Sekou Toure led Guinea to independence from France in 1958 and served as president until his death in 1984. The building has since become a residence for official guests.

"The land built on Bellevue, commonly known as Bellevue Villa, is and remains restored to the heirs of the late Ahmed Sekou Toure," junta leader Mamady Doumbouya said on national television on Friday before signing the decree.

Sekou Toure's wife Andree Toure, 87, is still alive. She was arrested after her husband's death and sentenced to eight years' forced labour, leaving Guinea after her liberation in 1988.

Sekou Toure's oldest daughter Aminata Toure is the mayor of Kaloum, Conakry's business hub.

Sekou Toure was initially acclaimed as a progressive leader but later ruled Guinea with an iron fist.

Rights organisations say his regime was responsible for the death or disappearance of some 50,000 people.

A series of military juntas and coups shaped Guinean politics in the following decades.

Guinea returned to military rule when the army ousted former president Alpha Conde in a September coup.

Related Topics

Army Business France Wife Conakry Independence Guinea Hub September Family TV From Labour

Recent Stories

Civil society, political, social workers rejects P ..

Civil society, political, social workers rejects PPP's local government bill

49 seconds ago
 Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt ..

Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Girls Elementary School Himat ..

51 seconds ago
 Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Gr ..

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

52 seconds ago
 Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federa ..

Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation

54 seconds ago
 Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

9 minutes ago
 SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.