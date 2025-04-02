Guinea Junta Says Constitutional Referendum To Be Held On September 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Guinea's junta on Tuesday said it would hold a referendum on a new constitution on September 21, a step in its pledge to return the west African country to democratic rule.
The junta, which took power in a 2021 coup and suspended the constitution, made the announcement in a presidential decree read out on state television.
The military-led administration last year reneged on an earlier commitment to hand back the reins of power but junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya had promised in his New Year address that 2025 would be "a crucial electoral year".
Two opposition figures who have urged a return to a civilian-led government, Oumar Sylla, also known as Fonike Mengue, and Mamadou Billo Bah, have been missing in the impoverished west African producer of bauxite and iron ore since last July.
So has a journalist, Habib Marouane Camara, director of the Lerevelateur224 website and not seen since December 3.
Sources close to Doumbouya are pushing to see him stand as a presidential candidate -- though he has repeatedly indicated he will not.
The "transitional charter" which the junta drew up following their coup provides for no junta member or those currently wielding institutional power stand in the elections.
However, adoption of a new constitution whose draft is up for passage in the referendum could change that.
If passed the text would set presidential term limits to two five-year terms.
bm-mrb/ach/giv
Recent Stories
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Guinea junta says constitutional referendum to be held on September 2129 seconds ago
-
Trump set to unleash 'Liberation Day' tariffs10 minutes ago
-
Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies10 minutes ago
-
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines10 minutes ago
-
China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills20 minutes ago
-
Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin Supreme Court vote20 minutes ago
-
US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech60 minutes ago
-
US senator smashes record with 25-hour anti-Trump speech60 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results60 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Niger junta frees ministers of overthrown government1 hour ago
-
Third-division Bielefeld shock holders Leverkusen in German Cup1 hour ago