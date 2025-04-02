Guinea junta says constitutional referendum to be held on September 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Guinea's junta on Tuesday said it would hold a referendum on a new constitution on September 21, a step in its pledge to return the west African country to democratic rule.

The junta, which took power in a 2021 coup and suspended the constitution, made the announcement in a presidential decree read out on state television.

The military-led administration last year reneged on an earlier commitment to hand back the reins of power but junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya had promised in his New Year address that 2025 would be "a crucial electoral year".

Two opposition figures who have urged a return to a civilian-led government, Oumar Sylla, also known as Fonike Mengue, and Mamadou Billo Bah, have been missing in the impoverished west African producer of bauxite and iron ore since last July.

So has a journalist, Habib Marouane Camara, director of the Lerevelateur224 website and not seen since December 3.

Sources close to Doumbouya are pushing to see him stand as a presidential candidate -- though he has repeatedly indicated he will not.

The "transitional charter" which the junta drew up following their coup provides for no junta member or those currently wielding institutional power stand in the elections.

However, adoption of a new constitution whose draft is up for passage in the referendum could change that.

If passed the text would set presidential term limits to two five-year terms.

