Guinea Leader Files Papers For Controversial Third Term

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Guinea leader files papers for controversial third term

Guinean President Alpha Conde on Thursday filed his nomination papers for a controversial third term in elections next month, despite outrage and widespread protests in which dozens were killed

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Guinean President Alpha Conde on Thursday filed his nomination papers for a controversial third term in elections next month, despite outrage and widespread protests in which dozens were killed.

Conde, nearing the end of his second and final five-year spell in office, this year pushed through a revamped constitution that opponents say was crafted to reset the term counter.

The 82-year-old walked from the presidential palace to the nearbyConstitutional Court to file his nomination. He was accompanied by hiswife, Hadja Djene Conde, and several ministers.

More Stories From World

