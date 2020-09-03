Guinea leader files papers for controversial third term

Guinean President Alpha Conde on Thursday filed his nomination papers for a controversial third term in elections next month, despite outrage and widespread protests in which dozens were killed

Conde, nearing the end of his second and final five-year spell in office, this year pushed through a revamped constitution that opponents say was crafted to reset the term counter.

The 82-year-old walked from the presidential palace to the nearbyConstitutional Court to file his nomination. He was accompanied by hiswife, Hadja Djene Conde, and several ministers.