Guinea Needs Modernization of Russian Military Equipment That It Uses - Guinean Ambassador

Guinea needs modernization of the Russian military equipment that it uses, and it is being conducted by Russian companies, Guinean Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Keita said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Guinea needs modernization of the Russian military equipment that it uses, and it is being conducted by Russian companies, Guinean Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Keita said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Of course, we need modernization. We have planes, tanks and helicopters from Russia," Keita said, when asked, whether there were plans to conduct modernization of the Russian military equipment that the African nation was already using.

According to the diplomat, Russian companies that have signed a relevant agreement with Guinea conduct the necessary operations.

"Under the existing trend, modernization is carried out by Russian companies, representatives of which come to examine the equipment on-site if there is an agreement on modernization," Keita explained.

Guinea has enjoyed intense defense cooperation with Russia since becoming independent in 1958, and the bilateral cooperation has reached its strategic level, Keita noted.

"Our military uses Russian equipment sine then and up till now. We have in service Russian tanks, planes and military vessels. Our command personnel, most importantly the senior leadership, has received education in Russia. We maintain cooperation, and it continues developing up till now. I can say that we have arrived at the strategic level of our military cooperation," Keita said.

The diplomat also noted that Russia and Guinea had agreements on various aspects of defense cooperation, without providing any details.

