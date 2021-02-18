UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Negotiating With Russia For 400,000 Doses Of Sputnik V - Health Minister Assistant

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Guinea Negotiating With Russia for 400,000 Doses of Sputnik V - Health Minister Assistant

Guinea is negotiating with Russia to obtain 400,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Mohamed Lamine Yansane, an assistant to the country's health minister, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Guinea is negotiating with Russia to obtain 400,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Mohamed Lamine Yansane, an assistant to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

"We are currently in talks with Russia, in which Guinea is ordering 400,000 doses of the vaccine," the official said at the WHO Africa press conference.

According to the official, 60 pilot doses of Sputnik V have yielded no side effects in people who were injected.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Guinea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

18 minutes ago

Thailand reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, pandemic ..

20 seconds ago

NMU VC inoculated against Coronavirus

21 seconds ago

Edible oil production increases 1.39 percent in fi ..

22 seconds ago

Increased flow of remittances welcomed: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

Big upset in Governor Gold Cup, ICMS Club faces de ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.