Guinea Negotiating With Russia for 400,000 Doses of Sputnik V - Health Minister Assistant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Guinea is negotiating with Russia to obtain 400,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Mohamed Lamine Yansane, an assistant to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

"We are currently in talks with Russia, in which Guinea is ordering 400,000 doses of the vaccine," the official said at the WHO Africa press conference.

According to the official, 60 pilot doses of Sputnik V have yielded no side effects in people who were injected.