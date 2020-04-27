UrduPoint.com
Guinea Now Has More Than 1,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll At 7 - ANSS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Guinea Now Has More Than 1,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll at 7 - ANSS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Guinea has surpassed 1,000 with more than 90 cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the country's National Health Security Agency (ANSS) informs.

"On April 25, 98 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed after tests were performed on a group of 299 people," ANSS wrote on Twitter late on Sunday night.

According to the update, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the West African nation now stands at 1,094 while the total death toll is seven.

Seventeen people have recovered from COVID-19 in Guinea in the past 24 hours with the total number of recovered individuals currently standing at 225.

A curfew is currently in force in Guinea and the country's borders are closed. Schools are temporarily closed and the government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally. The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 206,400.

