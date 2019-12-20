UrduPoint.com
Guinea Opposition Blasts 'constitutional Coup'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Guinea's political opposition accused the president on Friday of staging a "constitutional coup" after he proposed a new constitution that critics fear he will use to pursue a third term

President Alpha Conde announced the plans on Thursday, without confirming whether he will run again when his second term ends in 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in the West African country since mid-October over concerns that Conde plans to stay in office beyond the constitutionally-mandated two terms.

"This is nothing short of a constitutional coup," Fode Oussou Fofana, vice president of the main opposition party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, told AFP.

He said that changing the constitution to stay in power amounted to "high treason".

The draft constitution published on Thursday by the presidency stipulates that the president is elected for a mandate of six years, renewable once.

The presidential term is currently five years.

But opposition leaders are convinced the project is a Trojan horse that would allow the president to stay in power.

Conde, 81, launched constitutional consultations in September, saying the former French colony's basic law "concentrates corporate interests" and needed reform.

The move provoked mass anti-government protests, with the latest rally on December 10 drawing about one million people, according to an opposition group.

AFP was unable to independently verify the figure.

At least 20 civilians have been killed since protests began, and one gendarme has also been killed.

Scores of people have also been arrested and detained in the unrest.



