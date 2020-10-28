Guinea opposition chief says blockade of home lifted

(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said Wednesday that a blockade of his home, imposed by the security forces following tumultuous presidential elections on October 18, had been lifted.

"We discovered on the stroke of noon that we could go in and out. They packed up without warning, in the same way that they had come," Diallo told AFP.