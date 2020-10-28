UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Opposition Chief Says Blockade Of Home Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Guinea opposition chief says blockade of home lifted

Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said Wednesday that a blockade of his home, imposed by the security forces following tumultuous presidential elections on October 18, had been lifted

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said Wednesday that a blockade of his home, imposed by the security forces following tumultuous presidential elections on October 18, had been lifted.

"We discovered on the stroke of noon that we could go in and out. They packed up without warning, in the same way that they had come," Diallo told AFP.

Related Topics

Same October Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

6 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

51 minutes ago

Seminar held to create awareness about prevention ..

5 seconds ago

US oil price deepens losses, shedding 5% on demand ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.