Guinea Opposition Leader Declares Victory In Presidential Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

Guinea opposition leader declares victory in presidential poll

Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo declared Monday that he had won a hotly contested presidential election against incumbent Alpha Conde who is seeking a controversial third term

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo declared Monday that he had won a hotly contested presidential election against incumbent Alpha Conde who is seeking a controversial third term.

"In spite of the anomalies which marred the ballot on 18 October... I am victorious," he told a news conference in the capital Conakry.

