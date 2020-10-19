Guinea opposition leader declares victory in presidential poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo declared Monday that he had won a hotly contested presidential election against incumbent Alpha Conde who is seeking a controversial third term.

"In spite of the anomalies which marred the ballot on 18 October... I am victorious," he told a news conference in the capital Conakry.