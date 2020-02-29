Guinea opposition urges president to scrap delayed referendum

(@FahadShabbir)

Guinea's opposition on Saturday called for the cancellation of a referendum on changing the constitution, as fresh protests against President Alpha Conde's government broke out in the capital Conakry

Conde on Friday announced the referendum, planned for Sunday, would be postponed -- possibly for two weeks -- following growing domestic and international criticism over the ballot.

The referendum will decide whether to adopt a new constitution, which includes bans on female circumcision and underage marriage in the West African country.