Guinea opposition vows new protests over Conde re-election bid

Conakry, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Guinea's opposition vowed Tuesday to return to the streets after the party of President Alpha Conde confirmed the octogenarian will seek a third term in office, a prospect that already sparked deadly mass protests.

"It is now clear even to the most sceptical that Mr. Alpha Conde who claims to have fought for decades for democracy in Guinea is none other than the biggest disappointment in the political history of our country," the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) said in a statement.

Conde, now 82, this year pushed through a revamped constitution that opponents say was crafted to reset the term counter, enabling him to run again in the vote set for October 18 in the poor West African state of 13 million.

The televised statement by the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) on Monday ended months of speculation over Conde's candidacy, which the FNDC blasted as "outrageous and conflict-inducing".

The FNDC, an umbrella grouping of parties, labour unions and civil society groups, said its protest actions against a Conde candidacy would soon enter a "decisive phase", without setting a date for a new action.