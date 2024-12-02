Guinea PM Condemns Football Clashes, Calls For Calm
Published December 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The prime minister in Guinea's junta-controlled government called for calm Monday after fan clashes at a football match killed dozens of people in N'Zerekore, its second-largest city.
"The government condemns the incidents that marred the match between the teams of Labe and N'Zerekore," Amadou Oury Bah posted on Facebook, without providing an official toll of the dead or injured.
"The government is following the situation and reiterates its call for calm so as not to impede hospital services from aiding the injured."
Hospital sources told AFP that several dozens had been killed, while videos on social media showed scenes of chaos in the street outside the match and numerous bodies lying on the ground.
Angry demonstrators also vandalised and set fire to the N'Zerekore police station, according to witnesses.
The cause of the clashes remained unclear Monday, with one witness saying the violence was sparked by anger over a referee call during the match, which saw fans storm the pitch.
"Several victims were recorded during the crush," the prime minister said in a statement, promising an update by the government "as soon as it has gathered all the pertinent information".
