Open Menu

Guinea PM Condemns Football Clashes, Calls For Calm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Guinea PM condemns football clashes, calls for calm

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The prime minister in Guinea's junta-controlled government called for calm Monday after fan clashes at a football match killed dozens of people in N'Zerekore, its second-largest city.

"The government condemns the incidents that marred the match between the teams of Labe and N'Zerekore," Amadou Oury Bah posted on Facebook, without providing an official toll of the dead or injured.

"The government is following the situation and reiterates its call for calm so as not to impede hospital services from aiding the injured."

Hospital sources told AFP that several dozens had been killed, while videos on social media showed scenes of chaos in the street outside the match and numerous bodies lying on the ground.

Angry demonstrators also vandalised and set fire to the N'Zerekore police station, according to witnesses.

The cause of the clashes remained unclear Monday, with one witness saying the violence was sparked by anger over a referee call during the match, which saw fans storm the pitch.

"Several victims were recorded during the crush," the prime minister said in a statement, promising an update by the government "as soon as it has gathered all the pertinent information".

Related Topics

Football Injured Dead Storm Fire Prime Minister Police Station Social Media Facebook Labe Guinea All From Government

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

4 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From World