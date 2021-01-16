UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea President Conde Receives Vaccine Jab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:44 PM

Guinea president Conde receives vaccine jab

The 82-year-old president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, has received his first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, part of a scheme mainly involving government members, a source close to his office said Saturday

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The 82-year-old president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, has received his first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, part of a scheme mainly involving government members, a source close to his office said Saturday.

Defence minister Mohamed Diane, a scientist by training, was the first in the country to get a jab of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on December 30.

The source said Conde received the Sputnik V vaccine on Friday.

Several other government members who have not so far contracted the virus have also been inoculated over the past two weeks, a spokesman for the national health security agency told AFP.

Guinea has received 60 doses of Sputnik V and authorities intend to inoculate a small number of elderly volunteers first before deciding whether to extend the programme.

"More than 2.5 million vaccine doses are expected before the end of the first quarter, which would enable us to inoculate a good number of people, certainly those who want it," said health agency spokesman, Sory Keira, without specifying whether the doses consisted solely of the Russian-developed jab.

The impoverished African country has so far registered more than 14,000 infections and 81 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including a number of politicians.

The outbreak coincided with months of political crisis caused by Conde's decision to run for his third consecutive term as president.

Conde won the October election against a backdrop of violence, with dozens killed during clashes between protesters and security forces.

Critics accuse him of cracking down on dissent and breaking the country's constitutional two-term presidential limit.

The coronavirus pandemic comes on the heels of the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic, which killed around 2,500 people in the nation of some 13 million people.

Related Topics

Election Africa Russia Guinea October December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

46 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

1 hour ago

Three killed in Khairpur truck-motorcycle collisio ..

2 minutes ago

Many projects including five bridges completed in ..

2 minutes ago

Zango smashes indoor triple jump world record

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.