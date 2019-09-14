Guinea President Meets Pompeo in Bid to Boost Bilateral Ties - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with visiting Guinean President Alpha Conde, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a media note.Ž

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States-Guinea bilateral relationship, expressed the United States' readiness to work with Guinea to improve its business climate and noted that US companies seek an environment where the rule of law ensures transparency and limits corruption," the note said on Friday.

Pompeo also discussed upcoming elections in Guinea with Conde and conveyed to him, the United States' strong support for regular, democratic transitions of power, Ortagus said.

Conde, 81, was elected president nine years ago and pledged to boost democracy and fight corruption, but he and his son have been accused in several corruption scandals and of fixing election results, according to published reports.