Guinea Rebels Say Ministers Not Allowed to Leave Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Guinean rebels said that ministers are not allowed to leave the country, adding that curfew in mining areas is now lifted, the Guinee7 online news agency reported on Monday.

Mamady Doumbouya, who led a group of military that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday, said that ministers are barred from travel and promised no "witch hunt," according to Guinee7.