UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Receives 60 Doses Of Sputnik V In Pilot Test, Defense Minister Inoculated - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Guinea Receives 60 Doses of Sputnik V in Pilot Test, Defense Minister Inoculated - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The West African nation of Guinea received a batch of 60 Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus on an experimental basis, media reported Wednesday.

The country's National Health Security Agency (ANSS) said that it began a pilot phase of testing of the vaccine Wednesday, according to the Africa Guinee news outlet.

"In agreement with the Russian authorities who have already started vaccinations at home, the Guinean government has succeeded in obtaining 60 doses for Guinea, on an experimental basis," the outlet quoted a spokesman at the ANSS as saying.

Defense Minister Mohamed Diane was among the first to be inoculated. Diane posted a picture of himself receiving the shot on his Facebook page and added a caption emphasizing his trust in the research and scientific progress.

The vaccine will be administered to volunteers over the age of 50 as authorities test effectiveness before deciding on a roadmap for widespread vaccination, ANSS said.

Guinea has so far registered over 13,000 cases and 80 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 12.77 million people.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Facebook Progress Guinea Media From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

16 minutes ago

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new ..

24 minutes ago

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambas ..

24 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

24 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

24 minutes ago

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Con ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.