Guinea Receives 60 Doses of Sputnik V in Pilot Test, Defense Minister Inoculated - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The West African nation of Guinea received a batch of 60 Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus on an experimental basis, media reported Wednesday.

The country's National Health Security Agency (ANSS) said that it began a pilot phase of testing of the vaccine Wednesday, according to the Africa Guinee news outlet.

"In agreement with the Russian authorities who have already started vaccinations at home, the Guinean government has succeeded in obtaining 60 doses for Guinea, on an experimental basis," the outlet quoted a spokesman at the ANSS as saying.

Defense Minister Mohamed Diane was among the first to be inoculated. Diane posted a picture of himself receiving the shot on his Facebook page and added a caption emphasizing his trust in the research and scientific progress.

The vaccine will be administered to volunteers over the age of 50 as authorities test effectiveness before deciding on a roadmap for widespread vaccination, ANSS said.

Guinea has so far registered over 13,000 cases and 80 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 12.77 million people.