UrduPoint.com

Guinea Sentences 17 To Life Over Deadly Ethnic Clashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic clashes

A court in Guinea has handed life terms to 17 fugitives accused of taking part in ethnic clashes in December 2020 that claimed at least 11 lives, a defence attorney said

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A court in Guinea has handed life terms to 17 fugitives accused of taking part in ethnic clashes in December 2020 that claimed at least 11 lives, a defence attorney said.

Violence in the southern city of Macenta pitched members of the Toma community, who are mainly animists, against the Toma Mania ethnicity, who are predominantly Muslim.

The 17 men were convicted in absentia on Tuesday for "murder, criminal association, taking part in an insurrection, unlawful assembly and arson," said lawyer Salifou Beavogui, who is representing some of the defendants.

The court, which had been relocated to the regional capital of Nzerekore from Macenta for security reasons, also gave one-year sentences to four individuals accused of unlawful assembly, violence and illegal possession of weapons.

Ten-month terms were handed to two others for illegal detention and weapons, while 32 accused were released.

Friction between the Toma and the Toma Mania is rooted in ancient claims over the founding of Macenta, a town located near Guinea's southern border with Liberia.

Violence has broken out in recent years over disputes over land.

The 2020 clashes were sparked by the unveiling of a new house for the Toma's patriarch, local sources said at the time.

Related Topics

Assembly Liberia Macenta Nzerekore Guinea December Border Criminals 2020 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting ..

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

32 seconds ago
 National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed u ..

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed unanimously

33 seconds ago
 SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Pro ..

SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Professor Sultana

35 seconds ago
 Three injured in roof collapse

Three injured in roof collapse

36 seconds ago
 EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against I ..

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

8 minutes ago
 China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>