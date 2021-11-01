UrduPoint.com

Guinea Strongman Doumbouya Retires 1,000 Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:29 PM

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Guinea's Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Guinea's Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement.

In a speech on Sunday evening, the strongman said the retirements will come into force on Monday and "must in no way be considered as a punishment".

"After having loyally served Guinea, nearly a thousand military personnel will enjoy their right to a deserved retirement," Doumbouya, 37, said.

It is not clear which members of the military are being forced into retirement, nor why the decision was taken.

However, the announcement follows the forced retirement of 44 generals and admirals on October 12, in an apparent purge of the military top brass.

Former special-forces commander Doumbouya rose to power in Guinea on September 5 in a coup that ousted elected president Alpha Conde after months of brewing discontent against his government.

Doumbouya defied broad condemnation of the putsch and was sworn in as interim president on October 1.

He has nevertheless promised to restore civilian rule after a transition period of unspecified length, and to unite the politically fractious nation of 13 million people.

The strongman also appointed civilian Mohamed Beavogui as his interim prime minister last month, and pledged to revise the constitution and fight corruption.

On Sunday, Doumbouya stressed the need for transparency in the way resources are allocated to troops.

"It must be understood that subordinates who are not treated well by the hierarchy are generally inclined to defy authority," the coup leader said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Condemnation Guinea September October Sunday Government Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

14 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

29 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

44 minutes ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to suppor ..

Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

59 minutes ago
 Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversi ..

Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion in energ ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.