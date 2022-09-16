UrduPoint.com

Guinea Trial To Start On Anniversary Of 2009 Massacre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Guinea trial to start on anniversary of 2009 massacre

The West African state of Guinea on Friday announced that the long-awaited trial over a 2009 massacre will begin on September 28, 13 years to the day after an event that marked a turning point in its history

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The West African state of Guinea on Friday announced that the long-awaited trial over a 2009 massacre will begin on September 28, 13 years to the day after an event that marked a turning point in its history.

The proceedings will "revisit our history" and ensure "we all come out of this trial with a new vision of Guinea, where impunity will no longer have its place," Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright said at a press conference.

He said he hoped for a "process of reconciliation." On 28 September 2009, a group of NGOs and opposition parties organised a rally at a stadium in the capital Conakry.

Thousands gathered there to protest against the possible presidential candidacy of then-junta leader, Moussa Dadis Camara, who had seized power in a December 2008 putsch.

Camara's government sent in the army, which carried out a bloody crackdown in and around the compound.

At least 157 people were murdered and 109 women raped, according to a UN international commission of enquiry.

The victims' testimonies are harrowing, with the UN enquiry concluding that the massacre was a "premeditated act" by the junta.

A judicial investigation ended in December 2017 and dozens of defendants, including Camara, were referred to a court.

Despite recurring commitments under former president Alpha Conde's regime, victims and relatives have been waiting for the trial ever since.

Human rights defenders have also been pushing for the trial, as well as the International Criminal Court (ICC), which sent a delegation in early September to assess preparations.

"Since investigations opened before the Guinean courts in February 2010, many victims have died, some are sick and live in the most precarious conditions," the African Francophone Coalitions for the International Criminal Court, a civil society network, said in a statement on Thursday.

"To this sad fact, we must add the situation of women repudiated by their husbands and those infected with HIV, following the rapes of which they were victims, without forgetting the orphaned children who have lost their schooling, who have now become adults."

Related Topics

Protest Army ICC United Nations Civil Society Died Conakry Guinea February September December Criminals Women 2017 Event All Government Court Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

German Chancellor Says Russia Will Remain in Oppos ..

German Chancellor Says Russia Will Remain in Opposition to Germany, NATO, EU

28 seconds ago
 US Will Make Call During UNGA for States to Forge ..

US Will Make Call During UNGA for States to Forge Consensus on UNSC Reform - Sta ..

30 seconds ago
 Wait Time to See UK Queen's Coffin Passes 24 Hours

Wait Time to See UK Queen's Coffin Passes 24 Hours

31 seconds ago
 Kyrgyz Border Service Says Tajik Forces Continue S ..

Kyrgyz Border Service Says Tajik Forces Continue Shelling Kyrgyz Positions

33 seconds ago
 Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great pr ..

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

5 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by ..

UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.