Guinean Authorities Says Rebel Attack On Presidential Palace Repelled

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The Guinean authorities confirmed on Sunday that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels and added that they were repelled.

According to the statement by the country's defense ministry, the rebels did move toward the presidential palace.

"The presidential security with the help of the defense and security forces ... has contained the treat and repelled [the assault] by a group of attackers," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The authorities also called the citizenry to order amid the crisis.

The mutiny was staged by special forces troops led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

