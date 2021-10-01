UrduPoint.com

Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In As Interim President

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In as Interim President

Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in Guinea through a military uprising, was sworn in as interim president by the Supreme Court on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in Guinea through a military uprising, was sworn in as interim president by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ceremony took place at Muhammad V Palace in the Guinean capital of Conakry.

"I, Mamady Doumbouya, Transitional President, pledge, before the people of Guinea, to remain committed to the country's sovereignty, and to respect and promote compliance with the provisions of the Transitional Charter, and to fulfill my functions in the best interests of the people, to consolidate democratic values, to guarantee the independence of the country and the integrity of the national territory. I do solemnly swear to work with the transitional authorities to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the country's cohesion," Doumbouya said in his ceremonial speech.

Following the September 5 coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the abolition of the current constitution, and the closure of borders. President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Dumbuya, remains in military custody in a safe place.

The military leadership announced the introduction of a transitional charter, under which the transitional president will be the head of the National Committee for Cohesion and Development.

Later in September, an extraordinary summit of Economic Community of West African States was held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, where it was decided to demand that Guinea hold elections within six months.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Accra Conakry Independence Guinea Ghana September Government Best

Recent Stories

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given ..

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given chance to join mainstream : Ch ..

11 seconds ago
 CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

12 seconds ago
 France Freezes Gas Prices to Curb Energy Inflation ..

France Freezes Gas Prices to Curb Energy Inflation - Government

3 minutes ago
 UN Urges Donors to 'Fast-Track' Disbursement of $1 ..

UN Urges Donors to 'Fast-Track' Disbursement of $1.2Bln Pledges as Only $135Mln ..

3 minutes ago
 Zaffar lauds police for recovering missing kid

Zaffar lauds police for recovering missing kid

3 minutes ago
 17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.