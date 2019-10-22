UrduPoint.com
Guinean Court Jails Opposition Leaders Over Protests Against Constitution Changes

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A court in Dixinn jailed five opposition leaders on Tuesday for their role in the protests that flared across Guinea this month after its president took steps to extend his grip on power, media said.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, a coalition of opposition political parties, called for action to stop President Alpha Conde from amending the constitution to extend his mandate.

The court sentenced the coalition's national coordinator and former government minister, Abdourahmane Sanoh, to a year in prison.

Four others were jailed for six months.

The five were arrested at Sanoh's home on October 12 for public order offenses. The Dixinn court prosecutor demanded five years of jail time for each of them.

Conde asked the government in September to look into amending the constitution to allow a third presidential term. He has not said whether he will seek re-election after his term expires in December 2020.

