UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinean Leader Sets Next Presidential Election For October 18 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Guinean Leader Sets Next Presidential Election for October 18 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Guinean President Alpha Conde scheduled a presidential election on October 18, the Guinee Matin news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a relevant decree.

The date was previously proposed by the National Electoral Commission.

The president himself is running for the third term in office.

He was nominated by the ruling Rally of the Guinean People party on Thursday.

In mid-October of last year, large-scale demonstrations were held in the African country over Conde's decision to amend the constitution to remain in office for another term. Eleven people died in clashes with police. The amendments were adopted following the March 22 constitutional referendum despite months-long protests.

Related Topics

Election Police Died March October

Recent Stories

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recove ..

23 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

34 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.