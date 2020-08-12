Guinean Leader Sets Next Presidential Election for October 18 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Guinean President Alpha Conde scheduled a presidential election on October 18, the Guinee Matin news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a relevant decree.

The date was previously proposed by the National Electoral Commission.

The president himself is running for the third term in office.

He was nominated by the ruling Rally of the Guinean People party on Thursday.

In mid-October of last year, large-scale demonstrations were held in the African country over Conde's decision to amend the constitution to remain in office for another term. Eleven people died in clashes with police. The amendments were adopted following the March 22 constitutional referendum despite months-long protests.