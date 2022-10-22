Guinean Military Agrees to Hand Power to Civilian Government in Two Years - ECOWAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The military authorities of Guinea agreed to hand over power in the country to a civilian government in two years, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said in a statement published on Friday.

According to the statement, a technical mission of ECOWAS paid a visit to Guinea from October 16-21.

"As a dynamic compromise, experts from ECOWAS and Guinea have jointly developed a comprehensive plan of the transition period of 24 months," the statement, which was published by the office of the Guinean President on Twitter, read, with no details given as to when this period would begin.

In September, the community decided to impose progressive sanctions against Guinean individuals over the military coup that took place last year.

On September 5, 2021, Col. Mamady Doumbouya came to power through a coup in Guinea. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution, and closed borders. Then-President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Doumbouya, placed in a safe place under military supervision. ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in the organization and demanded the president be released. Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president by the Supreme Court on October 1 and pledged to remain committed to the country's sovereignty and to fulfill his functions in the interests of the Guinean people.