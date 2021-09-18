Guinean Military Says Ousted President Conde to Remain in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Guinean National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), created by the military after coup, said on Saturday that the ousted President Alpha Conde would not leave the country.

The coup took place in Guinea on September 5. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution and closed borders. Conde was arrested and, according to the coup leaders, is kept in a safe place under military supervision.

"Contrary to the rumors about the alleged negotiations between the CNRD and the Economic Community of West African States on the possible departure of the former president, the CNRD and its chairman, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, would like to assure the national and international public that the former president of the Republic is and will remain in Guinea," the military committee said in a statement, as quoted by the Guinee Matin news outlet.

The military stressed that they would not succumb to any pressure, while Conde would receive "humane" treatment.

On Friday, the presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast traveled to Guinea's capital Conakry to hold talks with rebels about the future of the ousted president.

On Thursday, the ECOWAS held an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea, during which the participating nations demanded that the authorities in Conakry hold elections within six months and impose sanctions on a number of military personnel involved in Conde's ouster.