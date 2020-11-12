Guinean opposition figures surrender to police: lawyer

Three Guinean opposition figures surrendered to the police on Thursday after being put on a wanted list for their alleged role in post-election violence, one of their lawyers said

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Three Guinean opposition figures surrendered to the police on Thursday after being put on a wanted list for their alleged role in post-election violence, one of their lawyers said.

Officers questioned Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, Abdoulaye Bah -- both members of Guinea's leading opposition party, UFDG -- and Etienne Soropogui separately, lawyer Salifou Beavogui said.

Police on Wednesday also arrested UFDG vice president Ibrahima Cherif Bah as part of a sweep targeting mainly opposition politicians and activists.

It came after President Alpha Conde, 82, won a controversial third presidential term after topping an October 18 poll with 59.5 percent of the votes, according to official results released on Saturday.

The country slipped into violence in the aftermath of the poll, when UFDG leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, proclaimed himself victorious and alleged voter fraud.

The government said at least 21 people died in subsequent clashes between Diallo supporters and security forces. The UFDG party put the death toll at 46, however.

While observers from other African countries have backed the official election results, France, the European Union and United States have cast doubt.

In a statement on Tuesday, a public prosecutor in the capital Conakry said police had detained or tried 137 people.

It said police were actively searching for six people accused of having made "threats likely to disturb public security and order".