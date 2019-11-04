UrduPoint.com
Guinean Police Kill Protester After Clashes Mar Funeral - Reports

Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Funerals of people killed in protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry descended into chaos on Monday after clashes with police killed at least one youth and hurt several others, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Funerals of people killed in protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry descended into chaos on Monday after clashes with police killed at least one youth and hurt several others, media said.

Demonstrations erupted in the western African nation in mid-October after President Alpha Conde proposed a constitutional change that would have allowed him to stay in power for a third term.

The funeral ceremony for the 11 victims of anti-government rallies was held off until this Monday. Violence erupted when protesters attacked police who responded with live fire, the Africa Guinee news website said.

At least one protester was hit in the abdomen and died in a hospital, the website cited unnamed sources as saying. Several others were also wounded with rounds and hospitalized. It is not known if the funeral took place.

Your Thoughts and Comments

