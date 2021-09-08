UrduPoint.com

Guinean President Stays In Presidential Suite Of Hotel, His Phone Confiscated - Reports

Guinean President Alpha Conde is feeling fine and stays in a presidential suite of the Noor hotel, the Mosaique Guinee news agency reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Guinean President Alpha Conde is feeling fine and stays in a presidential suite of the Noor hotel, the Mosaique Guinee news agency reported, citing sources.

The president has a tv in his room but his phone was taken away.

According to the news agency, he has access to a doctor and is treated well.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

