- Home
- World
- News
- Guinean President Stays in Presidential Suite of Hotel, His Phone Confiscated - Reports
Guinean President Stays In Presidential Suite Of Hotel, His Phone Confiscated - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:34 PM
Guinean President Alpha Conde is feeling fine and stays in a presidential suite of the Noor hotel, the Mosaique Guinee news agency reported, citing sources
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Guinean President Alpha Conde is feeling fine and stays in a presidential suite of the Noor hotel, the Mosaique Guinee news agency reported, citing sources.
The president has a tv in his room but his phone was taken away.
According to the news agency, he has access to a doctor and is treated well.
On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.