MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, has taken a shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the West African nation's RTG broadcaster showed a footage on Saturday.

According to the public broadcaster, the president got inoculated to set an example for the nation.

Guinea launched a vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V on an experimental basis in late December. According to Guinee news, the country received 55 doses back then. Earlier, 19 high-ranking Guinean officials, including Defense Minister Mohamed Diane, received the shots.

With a population of 12.77 million, Guinea has so far registered over 14,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 13,300 recoveries and 81 deaths.