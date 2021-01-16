UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinean President Takes Shot Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:21 PM

Guinean President Takes Shot of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, has taken a shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the West African nation's RTG broadcaster showed a footage on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, has taken a shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the West African nation's RTG broadcaster showed a footage on Saturday.

According to the public broadcaster, the president got inoculated to set an example for the nation.

Guinea launched a vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V on an experimental basis in late December. According to Guinee news, the country received 55 doses back then. Earlier, 19 high-ranking Guinean officials, including Defense Minister Mohamed Diane, received the shots.

With a population of 12.77 million, Guinea has so far registered over 14,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 13,300 recoveries and 81 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Guinea December Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

37 minutes ago

Spanish mountaineer died during climbing K-2

42 seconds ago

Goswami's chats expose fake Indian claims about Pu ..

44 seconds ago

An ample quantity of fireworks recovered during se ..

45 seconds ago

Nepal team claim first winter ascent of Pakistan's ..

47 seconds ago

Over 250 Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Linked ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.