Guinean Rebels Plan to Create Government of National Unity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The rebels in Guinea announced that a government of national unity will be created in the country, Kalenews portal reported on Monday.

Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said that the new government will be created following consultations and will lead the transition period, according to Kalenews.

The rebels also urged high-ranking officials to hand their vehicles and travel documents over to secretariats of agencies they worked for.