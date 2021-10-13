UrduPoint.com

Guinea's "Conakry Express" Train Back On Track

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:29 PM

Guinea's "Conakry Express" train service resumed service this week after a 10-month hiatus, according to the national rail firm, to the joy of commuters in the congested West African city

Thousands of people boarded air-conditioned carriages in a suburb of Conakry, an AFP journalist saw, heading towards the centre of the ramshackle seaside capital, which is often plagued by monster traffic jams.

"All Guineans are happy, because we suffered from the train no longer running," said passenger Mariama Bangoura, 22.

She added that she had "suffered a lot" in the train's absence.

"Cabs are expensive, and traffic jams are everywhere," Bangoura said.

Naby Badra Souare, the director of the National Railway Company of Guinea, told AFP that the train service had resumed Monday because of the "wisdom" of Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted elected president Alpha Conde in a coup last month.

Launched in 2010, the commuter train runs on the same tracks used by Russian aluminium giant Rusal to transport bauxite from its inland mines.

The Express shuttles about 3,000 commuters a day between the suburbs and the city centre, but the train has suffered from periodic breakdowns in service.

