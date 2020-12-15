(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Guinean President Alpha Conde appealed for national unity on Tuesday after taking the oath of office following violently disputed elections.

Conde, 82, whose bid for a third term was condemned by the opposition as an abuse of power, urged Guineans to "forget the past" and turn towards "a united future".

Clashes following the October 18 vote claimed at least 21 lives, according to the government, while the main opposition UFDG party put the death toll at 46.