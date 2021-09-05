MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the rebels in Guinea, announced dissolution of the country's government.

"We have decided to dissolve the government," Doumbouya said in a video address, posted on Facebook by the Africa Guinee news outlet.

The rebel leader also announced abrogation of the country's constitution as well as closure of Guinea's land and air borders.