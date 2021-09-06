Guinea's Coup Leader Says President Conde Stays With Rebels In Safe Place
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the rebels in Guinea, said on Sunday that the country's president, Alpha Conde, is staying with them in a secure location.
"We have the president. He is in a safe place. There are no problems. He was already examined by a doctor. There are no reasons for concern," Doumbouya told the France 24 broadcaster.