Guinea's Incumbent President Alpha Conde Wins Third Consecutive Term -Electoral Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Independent National Election Commission of Guinea has announced on Saturday that 82-year-old incumbent President Alpha Conde won his third term in office in the October 18 election.

According to the election commission's President Kabinet Cisse, Conde won 59,49 percent of votes, with 33,50 percent going to his rival, former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo.

The turnout was almost 80 percent. Conde's victory is still to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Conde's decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term sparked unrest in the country last October. Clashes between protesters and police left 11 people killed. Despite the public outrage, the amendments were passed following a constitutional referendum on March 22.

