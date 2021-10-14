UrduPoint.com

Guinea's Interim President Retires Over 40 Generals - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Guinea's interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has removed 42 generals from service, Mosaique Guinee reported on Wednesday, citing a decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Guinea's interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has removed 42 generals from service, Mosaique Guinee reported on Wednesday, citing a decree.

The list of those dismissed reportedly included General Sekouba Konate, who served as President of Guinea from 2009 to 2010.

Doumbouya came to power by coup on September 5. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution and closed borders.

President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Doumbouya, placed in a safe place under military supervision. The rebels announced the introduction of a transitional charter. The Economic Community of West African States suspended Guinea's membership.

Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president by the Supreme Court on October 1 and pledged to remain committed to the country's sovereignty and to fulfill his functions in the interests of the Guinean people.

