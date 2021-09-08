UrduPoint.com

Guinea's Largest Party In Parliament Accepts Changes In Country

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:42 PM

RPG Arc-en-ciel, the Guinean political party that holds majority of seats in the parliament, said on Wednesday that it accepts changes in the country and called for the release of President Alpha Conde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) RPG Arc-en-ciel, the Guinean political party that holds majority of seats in the parliament, said on Wednesday that it accepts changes in the country and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.

accepts the situation [in the country] as the reality," the party said, as quoted by the Guinee360 news agency, and urged coup leaders to release the president.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

