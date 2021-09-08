UrduPoint.com

Guinea's Military Leaders Swear Loyalty To Junta After Power Takeover - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Guinea's Military Leaders Swear Loyalty to Junta After Power Takeover - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Guinea's military commanders have sworn loyalty to the junta that ousted the western African nation's longtime president Alpha Conde, media said.

The French broadcaster RTL quoted air force Gen.

Sidi Yaya Camara, a senior official in the defense ministry of France's former colony, as saying that all branches of the armed forces had changed sides.

"Defense and security forces, military and paramilitary corps came together for a solemn display of their support," he said.

The 83-year-old president was deposed on Sunday by a military group led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, who declared the government dissolved and the constitution voided. Conde is reported to be held in a hotel.

