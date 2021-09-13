UrduPoint.com

Guinea's President Held Hostage By Coup Leaders Rejects Option Of Resignation - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:28 PM

Guinean President Alpha Conde, who has been captured by insurgents and held hostage since early September, has ruled out the option of resignation, the Jeune Afrique newspaper reported on Monday

Conde, who remains in custody in the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry, said that he "would rather be killed than sign his resignation," according to the newspaper.

The president, aged 83, was detained by a group of Guinean military led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya on September 5, when the rebels stormed the palace. The coup leaders then dissolved the parliament, closed the country's borders, and abrogated the national constitution.

In response to the mutiny, the Economic Community of West African States, whose delegation met with Conde on September 10, has excluded Guinea from the organization, demanding the release of the president.

