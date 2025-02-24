Open Menu

Guinness Records The Largest Saudi Ardah Performance During 'Founding Day' Celebration In Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Guinness records the largest Saudi Ardah performance during 'Founding Day' Celebration in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Founding Day celebrations concluded on Sunday evening, after being organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Principality of Riyadh region over four days, from February 20 to 23, 2025.

The event witnessed a high turnout, with over 50,000 visitors from various backgrounds.

The celebrations set a Guinness World Record for the largest Saudi Ardah performance, with 633 participants showcasing this traditional dance.

This achievement highlights the significance of Ardah as a deep-rooted national tradition, reflecting pride in Saudi identity and a commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage globally.

