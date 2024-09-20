Open Menu

Guirassy And Anton To Return To Stuttgart With New Side Dortmund

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Guirassy and Anton to return to Stuttgart with new side Dortmund

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Cornerstones of Stuttgart's unlikely run from relegation candidates to runners-up last season, striker Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton return to their old stomping ground with new side Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Stuttgart's reward for playing their best season in recent memory was having their squad picked apart by German rivals, with centre-back Hiroki Ito also leaving to join Bayern Munich.

Despite strong recruitment and keeping hold of in-demand manager Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart have taken time to adjust this season, winning just one from three in the league.

Tuesday's spirited 3-1 loss at Real Madrid showed Stuttgart the challenges of balancing league and cup campaigns alongside European commitments, particularly as they try to bed in their new recruits.

Summer arrival Ermedin Demirovic has big boots to fill after Guirassy scored 28 goals in 28 league games for Stuttgart last season.

So far, Demirovic has done well and is scoring at the same rate in the league, with three goals in three games.

Guirassy arrived in Dortmund injured but has since played twice. On Wednesday, he won and converted a penalty in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge.

Anton has however started all of Dortmund's league fixtures so far this term, but the former Stuttgart captain will not expect a warm welcome at the weekend.

The centre-back was booed by fans in Germany's Euro 2024 match with Hungary in Stuttgart in June, with fans upset at his decision to leave the club.

His replacement in the heart of the Stuttgart defence Jeff Chabot told Bild on Thursday that Guirassy "is a top player who is not easy to defend".

Chabot's former club Cologne were relegated last season but managed to keep Guirassy in check, with the Guinean unable to get on the scoresheet in either fixture against them.

On Saturday, Harry Kane and Bayern travel to Werder Bremen, where he made his Bundesliga debut just over one year ago.

On that night, Kane scored a goal and laid on an assist in a 4-0 thumping, but it was in their 1-0 defeat against the same opposition at home when the cracks in the Bavarians' title defence became clear.

While the England captain is yet to break his trophy drought as Bayern finished last year without silverware, he has started the season in fine form, with nine goals in five games in all competitions.

"They're in good form, but so are we," Bremen coach Ole Werner said Thursday.

"We're going out on the pitch to win the game."

Bremen are unbeaten in four games to start the season, including a scoreless home draw with Dortmund.

Related Topics

Injured Drought German Fine Germany Brugge Dortmund Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Same Hungary Euro Cuban Peso Turkish Lira June Sunday All From Best Top Real Madrid Bayern Coach Borussia Opposition

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

11 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

14 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

17 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

17 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

18 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

18 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

19 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

24 hours ago

More Stories From World