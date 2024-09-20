Guirassy And Anton To Return To Stuttgart With New Side Dortmund
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Cornerstones of Stuttgart's unlikely run from relegation candidates to runners-up last season, striker Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton return to their old stomping ground with new side Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
Stuttgart's reward for playing their best season in recent memory was having their squad picked apart by German rivals, with centre-back Hiroki Ito also leaving to join Bayern Munich.
Despite strong recruitment and keeping hold of in-demand manager Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart have taken time to adjust this season, winning just one from three in the league.
Tuesday's spirited 3-1 loss at Real Madrid showed Stuttgart the challenges of balancing league and cup campaigns alongside European commitments, particularly as they try to bed in their new recruits.
Summer arrival Ermedin Demirovic has big boots to fill after Guirassy scored 28 goals in 28 league games for Stuttgart last season.
So far, Demirovic has done well and is scoring at the same rate in the league, with three goals in three games.
Guirassy arrived in Dortmund injured but has since played twice. On Wednesday, he won and converted a penalty in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge.
Anton has however started all of Dortmund's league fixtures so far this term, but the former Stuttgart captain will not expect a warm welcome at the weekend.
The centre-back was booed by fans in Germany's Euro 2024 match with Hungary in Stuttgart in June, with fans upset at his decision to leave the club.
His replacement in the heart of the Stuttgart defence Jeff Chabot told Bild on Thursday that Guirassy "is a top player who is not easy to defend".
Chabot's former club Cologne were relegated last season but managed to keep Guirassy in check, with the Guinean unable to get on the scoresheet in either fixture against them.
On Saturday, Harry Kane and Bayern travel to Werder Bremen, where he made his Bundesliga debut just over one year ago.
On that night, Kane scored a goal and laid on an assist in a 4-0 thumping, but it was in their 1-0 defeat against the same opposition at home when the cracks in the Bavarians' title defence became clear.
While the England captain is yet to break his trophy drought as Bayern finished last year without silverware, he has started the season in fine form, with nine goals in five games in all competitions.
"They're in good form, but so are we," Bremen coach Ole Werner said Thursday.
"We're going out on the pitch to win the game."
Bremen are unbeaten in four games to start the season, including a scoreless home draw with Dortmund.
