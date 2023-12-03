Open Menu

Guirassy Scores Again As Stuttgart Beat Bremen

Published December 03, 2023

Mönchengladbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy continued his remarkable Bundesliga scoring form this season, scoring a second-half penalty in a 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Guirassy, making his first start since mid-October after injury, was brought down in the box by Bremen defender Niklas Stark.

The striker chipped his spot-kick down the middle to chalk up his 16th goal of the season in just 11 games.

Brighton loanee Deniz Undav had given Stuttgart the lead after 17 minutes, tapping in from close range for his eighth goal in his past eight games.

Stuttgart needed to win a two-legged relegation playoff to stay in the top division last season but now sit third after 13 matches, two points behind second-placed Bayern Munich.

