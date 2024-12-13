Open Menu

Gukesh Championship Win Fuels Chess Dreams In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gukesh championship win fuels chess dreams in India

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) India's aspiring chess players and their parents woke up Friday with big dreams after 18-year-old hometown hero Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world champion.

Gukesh stunned China's Ding Liren on Thursday when he seized upon an unfortunate blunder to win the last game of the World Chess Championship and clinch the title in Singapore.

As Ding faltered at the final hurdle of his title defence, an emotional Gukesh surpassed a record held by Russia's Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22.

He also became the second Indian to hold the title after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Fans in India hailed their new sporting hero while coaches said the win will pull in more talent.

"More people favour cricket in India but Gukesh's win will serve as a catalyst for parents to get their children into chess," Byomkesh, a chess coach who goes by one name, told AFP.

A chess academy in capital New Delhi was buzzing with activity a day after Gukesh's triumph, with students still recounting his best moves.

"Gukesh is a very hard-working guy who played the world championship very smoothly after the first game loss," 12-year-old Mahir Taneja told AFP.

"I dream to see myself also as a world champion like him and follow his steps."

Mahir's fandom proved infectious to his family.

"I'm also learning a lot of things and yesterday witnessing Gukesh win, I literally had goosebumps when my child comes and tells me each and every minute detail after every match that Gukesh and Ding had," said his mother Mani Taneja.

"And obviously, it's a proud moment for all of us."

Related Topics

India Cricket World Russia China New Delhi Singapore Family All Best Coach

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

1 hour ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World