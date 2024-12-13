Gukesh Championship Win Fuels Chess Dreams In India
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) India's aspiring chess players and their parents woke up Friday with big dreams after 18-year-old hometown hero Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world champion.
Gukesh stunned China's Ding Liren on Thursday when he seized upon an unfortunate blunder to win the last game of the World Chess Championship and clinch the title in Singapore.
As Ding faltered at the final hurdle of his title defence, an emotional Gukesh surpassed a record held by Russia's Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22.
He also became the second Indian to hold the title after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.
Fans in India hailed their new sporting hero while coaches said the win will pull in more talent.
"More people favour cricket in India but Gukesh's win will serve as a catalyst for parents to get their children into chess," Byomkesh, a chess coach who goes by one name, told AFP.
A chess academy in capital New Delhi was buzzing with activity a day after Gukesh's triumph, with students still recounting his best moves.
"Gukesh is a very hard-working guy who played the world championship very smoothly after the first game loss," 12-year-old Mahir Taneja told AFP.
"I dream to see myself also as a world champion like him and follow his steps."
Mahir's fandom proved infectious to his family.
"I'm also learning a lot of things and yesterday witnessing Gukesh win, I literally had goosebumps when my child comes and tells me each and every minute detail after every match that Gukesh and Ding had," said his mother Mani Taneja.
"And obviously, it's a proud moment for all of us."
