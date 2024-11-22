Gukesh Dommaraju: Indian teen with chess world at his finger tips

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju broke new ground to reach the World Chess Championship and the 18-year-old "Friends" fan is now favourite to win the title and make more history.

Gukesh will be the youngest player to take home the undisputed world crown if he beats reigning champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore from November 25.

"I try to just be at my best every day and play a good game.

"I just want to enjoy the experience.

"

Gukesh became India's youngest grandmaster aged 12 years, seven months and 17 days, and among the youngest in the history of the game.

Even Magnus Carlsen, the most recognizable current player in chess and a five-time world champion, was older.

If he beats Ding in the best of 14 games, Gukesh will trump the legendary Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he became world champion in 1985.

In public Gukesh often appears shy and reserved.