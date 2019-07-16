UrduPoint.com
Gulen Unlikely To Be Extradited To Turkey Due To Age, Other Issues - Ex-US Congressman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Gulen Unlikely to Be Extradited to Turkey Due to Age, Other Issues - Ex-US Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, considered by Ankara as the mastermind of the failed 2016 coup, will probably never be extradited to Turkey due to his age and other pertinent issues, former US Congressman and Co-Founder of the Turkish Caucus H.E. Edward Whitfield told Sputnik.

"I'm not involved legally in that issue, but just from what I've read, and understanding the legal process that's involved, I really think its remote that he [Gulen] would be extradited," Whitfield said on Monday.

Whitfiled noted that Turkey has demanded Gulen's extradition for a number of years and must have a probable cause to effectuate such a move.

"You've got to go through the legal system and then you've got to make a recommendation to the Secretary of State and then they have to make a decision," Whitfiled said. "I just think because of his age and everything else that I doubt that it will happen.

Whitfield also said he believes the issue of Gulen's extradition is not a priority for the United States at present, and there are other more important issues from the US perspective though it is understandable why it is important from Turkey's perspective.

"At this point there's been no legal decisions made, there's been no probable cause hearings, I think it's not a priority at this point," Whitfield said.

Following the attempted coup in mid-2016, Ankara detained thousands of journalists, diplomats, judges, members of the military and human rights activists, accusing them of links to Gulen and having a role in the attempt to overthrow the Turkish government.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup.

On Monday, Turkey marked the third anniversary of the attempted coup, in which more than 300 people were killed and another 2,000 injured.

