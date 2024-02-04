Gulf air launches first flight to AlUla international airport

AIUIa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched on Saturday its first-ever flight to AlUla International Airport, from where the company will operate direct Bahrain-AlUla flights twice a week, from February 3 to March 6, and from April 10 to April 27, on board Gulf Air A320neo aircraft.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) targets broadening air connectivity with various international and local destinations, and transforming AlUla into a global logistics hub in the northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Vice President of Destination Marketing and Management Office at RCU Rami Almoallim said: “We are pleased to welcome new visitors on their journey to AlUla, which offers a cultural and tourism experience."

He added that the inclusion of AlUla among Gulf Air’s main seasonal destinations for the current year is proof of the attraction this historic site has for tourists.

“This also helps our endeavors to facilitate access to AlUla as a destination via direct international flights from neighboring international aviation hubs," he added.

Over the past years, several projects were carried out at AlUla International Airport to improve its services, and the airport joined the list of international airports in March 2021.

The total area of the airport increased to nearly 2.4 million square meters, and the airport’s flight deck can accommodate up to 15 aircraft at the same time.

Enhancing aviation operations and developing the infrastructure of the airport aligns with AlUla’s goals of receiving two million visitors annually by 2035, utilizing a pioneering model of practical and sustainable tourism strategy.

Saudi airlines expanded the scope of its flights to AlUla International Airport linking it with Europe by operating flights with Paris, and adding international destinations to it, from Dubai, Doha, and Cairo.