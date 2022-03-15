UrduPoint.com

Gulf Bloc Seeks To Host Yemen Govt, Rebel Talks In Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Gulf bloc seeks to host Yemen govt, rebel talks in Riyadh

Gulf Arab countries are seeking to host talks between Yemen's warring parties, including the Huthi rebels, in Riyadh at the end of the month, officials said on Tuesday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Gulf Arab countries are seeking to host talks between Yemen's warring parties, including the Huthi rebels, in Riyadh at the end of the month, officials said on Tuesday.

The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council "is considering holding talks between Yemen's warring parties to put an end to the conflict", said an official from the six-nation bloc, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An official from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, which has been embroiled in a seven-year conflict with the Huthis, said the conference would take place between March 29 and April 7.

"We don't have a problem if the Huthis attend the talks to try to find a solution to security, military and political issues," the official told AFP.

But he added it was unlikely the Huthis would accept the invitation to Riyadh, which has been leading a military coalition to back the government against the rebels since 2015.

Another official in Riyadh confirmed efforts for talks were underway, saying: "Saudi Arabia will not be party to negotiations."He added that efforts would be led by Oman, which hosts Huthi officials and has regularly played the role of mediator in regional conflicts.

The rebels could not be immediately reached for comment. The war has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, directly or indirectly, and displaced millions.

Related Topics

Yemen Riyadh Oman Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira March April 2015 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

Man kills wife, mother-in-law on domestic dispute

Man kills wife, mother-in-law on domestic dispute

16 seconds ago
 Advisory for cultivation of sweet potato

Advisory for cultivation of sweet potato

19 seconds ago
 Kohat's elected members take oath

Kohat's elected members take oath

21 seconds ago
 Ukraine says Russian strikes caused 'massive destr ..

Ukraine says Russian strikes caused 'massive destruction' at Dnipro airport

23 seconds ago
 Russia seeks new 13-year jail term for opposition ..

Russia seeks new 13-year jail term for opposition leader Navalny

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>