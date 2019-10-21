UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf Cooperation Council, 12 Friendly Nations Discuss Security, Defense Issues In Riyadh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:35 PM

Gulf Cooperation Council, 12 Friendly Nations Discuss Security, Defense Issues in Riyadh

The chiefs of staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and twelve friendly countries, which voice their support for the council, discussed on Monday challenges, threats, security and defense issues of the Gulf region at the security and defense conference held in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces' Head Fayyadh Ruwaili said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The chiefs of staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and twelve friendly countries, which voice their support for the council, discussed on Monday challenges, threats, security and defense issues of the Gulf region at the security and defense conference held in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces' Head Fayyadh Ruwaili said.

"The conference comes to discuss the challenges, threats and security and defense issues of the region, which contains about 30 percent of the world's energy supply," Ruwaili said.

Ruwaili called to participate actively in enhancing the capabilities to address what he called "Iranian threat" in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), delegations from Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, South Korea, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, New Zealand and Greece also took part in Riyadh's conference.

The GCC established back in 1981, consists of all Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC states closely coordinate in economic, political and military spheres, fighting against the threats with which the region has been confronted.

Today, the majority of the Arab countries strongly condemn Iranian policy. The situation in the Gulf region significantly escalates amid the severe armed conflict in Yemen, in which Iran and Saudi Arabia, two arch enemies, are backing different parties to the conflict.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Egypt Yemen France Kuwait Riyadh Oman Saudi Qatar Germany Italy Bahrain United Kingdom South Korea United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Netherlands New Zealand Greece All From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

9 minutes ago

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

14 minutes ago

Pellegrino pays price at rock-bottom Leganes

14 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among ..

18 minutes ago

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan B ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.