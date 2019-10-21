Gulf Cooperation Council, 12 Friendly Nations Discuss Security, Defense Issues in Riyadh

The chiefs of staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and twelve friendly countries, which voice their support for the council, discussed on Monday challenges, threats, security and defense issues of the Gulf region at the security and defense conference held in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces' Head Fayyadh Ruwaili said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The chiefs of staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and twelve friendly countries, which voice their support for the council, discussed on Monday challenges, threats, security and defense issues of the Gulf region at the security and defense conference held in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces' Head Fayyadh Ruwaili said.

"The conference comes to discuss the challenges, threats and security and defense issues of the region, which contains about 30 percent of the world's energy supply," Ruwaili said.

Ruwaili called to participate actively in enhancing the capabilities to address what he called "Iranian threat" in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), delegations from Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, South Korea, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, New Zealand and Greece also took part in Riyadh's conference.

The GCC established back in 1981, consists of all Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC states closely coordinate in economic, political and military spheres, fighting against the threats with which the region has been confronted.

Today, the majority of the Arab countries strongly condemn Iranian policy. The situation in the Gulf region significantly escalates amid the severe armed conflict in Yemen, in which Iran and Saudi Arabia, two arch enemies, are backing different parties to the conflict.